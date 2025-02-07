Left Menu

Melissa Gilbert Defends Diversity in 'Little House' Series Amid New Reboot

Melissa Gilbert, well-known for her role on 'Little House on the Prairie', responds to criticisms surrounding a reboot of the series. She emphasizes the importance of diversity in storytelling and the need for the reboot to stay true to the original books, while dispelling misconceptions on the show's themes.

Melissa Gilbert, renowned for her portrayal of Caroline 'Ma' Ingalls in 'Little House on the Prairie', has spoken out in response to media personality Megyn Kelly's tweet about an upcoming series reboot. Gilbert expressed that despite not being directly involved in the project, everyone is entitled to narrate stories from diverse perspectives within the 'Little House' universe.

Gilbert articulated her disapproval of negating aspects of the original series, which she claims addressed contemporary issues of the 1970s via an 1870s lens, and was driven by the vision of Michael Landon, known for his Republican leanings. She countered the notion that diverse storytelling is detrimental, instead highlighting its necessity and value.

While discussing the forthcoming series, Gilbert clarified it as a 'remake, not a reboot', underscoring the intention to align more faithfully with the books rather than the earlier television adaptation. She affirmed that the series shouldn't deviate with unnecessary character additions, considering the wealth of original content still unexplored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

