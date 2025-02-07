Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: A New Era in Chess

World Chess Champion D Gukesh has embarked on the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam tour, securing three draws and facing one loss in the process. This novel format, initiated by chess superstar Magnus Carlsen and entrepreneur Jan Henric Buettner, reimagines the game formally known as Fischer random chess. With pieces placed in random positions, this format challenges traditional chess strategies, promising a fresh perspective for players and spectators alike.

The Freestyle Chess initiative occurs amidst rising tensions with FIDE, the world chess governing body. Disagreements have surfaced over the awarding of the world champion title in this unconventional setup. Despite this, the event persists with a significant prize fund of $750,000 per tournament, highlighting the promoters' commitment to making Freestyle Chess a staple in professional chess.

Among the participants, Gukesh has had to overcome tough opponents, including losses to notable players like Alireza Firouzja. The competition, hosted at Germany's Weissenhaus Luxury Resort, requires players to perform in five more rounds to qualify for the next stage. Meanwhile, Carlsen himself faces challenges, garnering only two points thus far amidst personal calls for FIDE leadership reforms.

