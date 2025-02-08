Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Leaders Unite for Maha Kumbh 144-Year Celebration

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his cabinet are set to visit Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to partake in the revered holy dip in the Ganga on February 13. This occasion, significant for its 144-year rarity, sees state leaders invited to celebrate Sanatan democratic traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:50 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Saturday the state's leaders, including himself and his cabinet, will attend the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on February 13. The event, marked by a holy dip in the River Ganga, occurs once every 144 years.

At the Police Lines helipad, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of participating in this auspicious occasion, alongside cabinet members and MLAs. The invitation, extended by State Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, highlights the cultural and religious significance of the gathering at Triveni Sangam.

Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant cited personal reasons for his non-attendance, although he encouraged willing Congress members to join. These festivities provide an exceptional opportunity for leaders to engage with the living traditions of Sanatan democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

