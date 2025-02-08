Cinema Beyond Borders: Prasanna Vithanage's Call for Artistic Unity

Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage voiced criticism against US President Donald Trump's border policies and the global trend of isolationism during the Guwahati Asian Film Festival. Vithanage emphasized the necessity for artistic and cultural connections in a divided world, advocating for cinema's role in bridging differences.

Vithanage, known for films like 'Flowers of the Sky,' underscored the unifying power of cinema. His fourth visit to Assam is marked by his ongoing sense of duty towards the state post-receiving the Biswaratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika International Solidarity Award from the Asam Sahitya Sabha in 2017.

He praised Assam's cinematic prowess, sharing encounters with well-known Assamese filmmakers like Rima Das and Shiladitya Bora. Celebrating its commitment to artistic dialogue, the three-day Guwahati Asian Film Festival will showcase 25 films from various Asian countries.

