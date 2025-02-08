Unexpected Triumphs and Shocks at the 30th Critics Choice Awards

On an eventful Saturday morning in Los Angeles, the 30th Critics Choice Awards brought unexpected triumphs and surprises to the entertainment world. The prestigious event had audiences on the edge of their seats as the announcements unfolded, revealing some thrilling victories.

Demi Moore's victory in the Best Actress category for her role in 'The Substance' was a highlight, though anticipated. Zoe Saldana also met expectations by taking home the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in 'Emilia Perez'. However, Ariana Grande's fans were left disappointed over her unexpected loss in the same category.

'Anora' was the proud recipient of the Best Picture award, while Jon M Chu was honored as Best Director for 'Wicked'. Notably, the Best Comedy category concluded with an unusual result, declaring two winners: 'A Real Pain' and 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

(With inputs from agencies.)