Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD12' Teaser to Feature Ranbir Kapoor's Voice

Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD12', directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is set to release on March 28, 2025. The teaser, featuring Ranbir Kapoor's voice-over, will release on February 12. The film, backed by Srikara Studios, promises an intense narrative with Vijay's fierce character portrayal, as revealed in a recent poster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:35 IST
Vijay Deverakonda and Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: PIB and Instagram@thedeverakonda). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming action drama 'VD12' is creating a buzz as it prepares for a theatrical release. While details about the film remain largely under wraps, it's been confirmed by sources close to the actor that the teaser will include a voice-over by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, recorded recently in Mumbai.

Fans eagerly await Deverakonda's performance in 'VD12', which will hit screens on March 28, 2025. The film, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, will be presented by Srikara Studios, with production helmed by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. Tinnanuri and Sithara Entertainments previously achieved critical acclaim with the sports drama 'Jersey', signaling high expectations for their latest collaboration.

Last year, a poster showcasing Deverakonda in a blood-soaked, intense avatar stirred excitement among fans. His portrayal hints at a gripping and intense storyline, as noted in his cryptic message, "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025." As anticipation builds, further details on the film's cast, plot, and release are keenly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

