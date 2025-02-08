Left Menu

Royal Greetings: Sweden Welcomes Newest Princess

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter, in Stockholm. The royal couple has yet to release the newborn's name and photo. Celebrated with traditional gun salutes, the birth was congratulated by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the government.

Sweden's royal family welcomed a new addition as Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter, in Stockholm. Details such as the name and photos of the newborn are yet to be disclosed.

The young princess weighed 3,645 grams (8 lbs) and measured 49 centimetres (19 inches) at birth, joining her siblings, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson offered heartfelt congratulations to the family, while a traditional series of 21-gun salutes rang out across Sweden to commemorate the royal birth.

