Goa's International Tourist Boom: A Rising Trend

International tourist arrivals in Goa have been increasing, with 4.67 lakh foreign visitors last year compared to 4.52 lakh in 2023. The numbers had dropped significantly during the pandemic but showed recovery in 2022 and surged in 2023. Tourists arrived via various means, including chartered flights and cruises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-02-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 09:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa has witnessed a substantial rise in international tourist arrivals, with figures reaching 4.67 lakh last year compared to 4.52 lakh in 2023, according to Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

The pandemic severely impacted arrivals, dropping from 3,00,193 in 2020 to just 22,128 in 2021. However, recovery was evident in 2022 with 1.69 lakh tourists, and a significant surge occurred in 2023.

Foreign tourists traveled to Goa through chartered flights, international scheduled flights, cruises, and domestic flights, underscoring the state's tourism appeal. The data was disclosed during the state assembly's winter session held in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

