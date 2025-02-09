Salman Khan on Social Media: A Modern 'Mind Slam'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has expressed his view that life was considerably simpler before the advent of social media, stating that endlessly scrolling through online posts resembles a 'big mind slam.'

In a candid conversation with his nephew Arhaan Khan and his friends on the 'Dumb Biryani' podcast, Khan revealed that he has amassed over 160 million followers across platforms like Facebook, X, and Instagram. However, he noted that without social media, people's whereabouts and connections remained more private. 'It's a big mind slam,' Salman remarked during the podcast's season finale on YouTube.

The actor, celebrated for films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and the 'Tiger' franchise, also urged people not to dwell on past burdens but to focus on the present, insisting that genuine success requires significant mental effort. He criticized the new generation's slang and pop culture while advocating for the importance of mastering Hindi for wider audience engagement.

