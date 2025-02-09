Left Menu

Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar': A Riveting Action-Drama Unveiled

Anil Kapoor invites audiences to experience 'Subedaar', an action-drama film directed by Suresh Triveni. The story revolves around a former Army man, Arjun Singh, who, while adapting to civilian life, must tackle personal and societal challenges. The movie is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and is set for a 2025 release.

Updated: 09-02-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Anil Kapoor has officially wrapped up filming for his upcoming action-drama, 'Subedaar'. The Prime Video release, directed by Suresh Triveni, is a gripping tale of an ex-Army officer.

The film, which Kapoor describes as a testament to the cast and crew's dedication, is scheduled to premiere in 2025. A video shared by the actor expressed his gratitude to the team.

'Subedaar' portrays Arjun Singh as he navigates life's civilian hurdles and familial tensions. Produced by renowned studios, it promises to be an adrenaline-pumping spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

