Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar': A Riveting Action-Drama Unveiled

Anil Kapoor has officially wrapped up filming for his upcoming action-drama, 'Subedaar'. The Prime Video release, directed by Suresh Triveni, is a gripping tale of an ex-Army officer.

The film, which Kapoor describes as a testament to the cast and crew's dedication, is scheduled to premiere in 2025. A video shared by the actor expressed his gratitude to the team.

'Subedaar' portrays Arjun Singh as he navigates life's civilian hurdles and familial tensions. Produced by renowned studios, it promises to be an adrenaline-pumping spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)