Super Bowl Ads: Tradition Meets Innovation Amid Cultural Currents

The Super Bowl LIX ads showcased a blend of nostalgia and innovation, featuring iconic figures and brands. Anheuser-Busch InBev returned to traditional themes, while AI companies made their debut. Nike highlighted women athletes, and social issues were addressed amidst a significant star-studded lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 07:38 IST
The Super Bowl LIX advertising spectacle witnessed a return to familiar themes alongside innovative entries. Anheuser-Busch InBev revived its iconic Clydesdales for its Budweiser ad, aiming to resonate with American nostalgia after a controversial year for Bud Light.

Star power dominated the scene, with two-thirds of commercials featuring celebrities like Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, and Post Malone. OpenAI debuted a commercial, highlighting the technological evolution, while Nike returned after decades, spotlighting women athletes. AI entities also attempted to address consumer anxiety about technology's rapid advancement.

Some ads took on social issues, as seen in campaigns against hatred featuring Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady, and breast cancer awareness with Wanda Sykes. Despite fewer car ads, companies like Liquid Death ventured into the space, making the event a diverse advertising ground.

