Truecaller Partners with Integrated Media Tech to Boost Advertising in Bharat

Truecaller, the global communications powerhouse, has joined forces with Integrated Media Tech Pvt. Ltd., a part of the Srishti Media Group, to enhance and expand its advertising reach within Bharat, particularly targeting tier 2 markets.

This strategic move sees Integrated Media Tech facilitating the growth of Truecaller's ad business by enabling brands and agencies across the nation to utilize high-impact ad formats. The partnership emphasizes delivering targeted and data-driven messaging to Truecaller's extensive and engaged user base.

Hemant Arora, Vice President & Global Head of Truecaller Ad Business, highlighted the collaboration's role in expanding Truecaller's advertising presence in India. Meanwhile, Mandeep Malhotra, CEO of Integrated Media Tech, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential to leverage strong relationships and market expertise to unlock new growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)