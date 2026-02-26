Left Menu

Truecaller Partners with Integrated Media Tech to Boost Advertising in Bharat

Truecaller has partnered with Integrated Media Tech to expand its advertising capabilities in Bharat, focusing on tier 2 markets. The collaboration aims to leverage Truecaller's ad formats and Integrated Media Tech's market reach to provide brands with impactful advertising solutions across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:01 IST
Truecaller Partners with Integrated Media Tech to Boost Advertising in Bharat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Truecaller, the global communications powerhouse, has joined forces with Integrated Media Tech Pvt. Ltd., a part of the Srishti Media Group, to enhance and expand its advertising reach within Bharat, particularly targeting tier 2 markets.

This strategic move sees Integrated Media Tech facilitating the growth of Truecaller's ad business by enabling brands and agencies across the nation to utilize high-impact ad formats. The partnership emphasizes delivering targeted and data-driven messaging to Truecaller's extensive and engaged user base.

Hemant Arora, Vice President & Global Head of Truecaller Ad Business, highlighted the collaboration's role in expanding Truecaller's advertising presence in India. Meanwhile, Mandeep Malhotra, CEO of Integrated Media Tech, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential to leverage strong relationships and market expertise to unlock new growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

 Global
2
Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

 Global
3
South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

 South Korea
4
Rebuilding Ukraine: A Post-War Prosperity Path Amidst Diplomatic Stalemate

Rebuilding Ukraine: A Post-War Prosperity Path Amidst Diplomatic Stalemate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026