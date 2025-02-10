Nayanthara Joins Mammootty and Mohanlal in Star-Studded Malayalam Film

Tamil cinema icon Nayanthara is set to appear in a new Malayalam film alongside industry giants Mammootty and Mohanlal. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, renowned for his work on titles like 'Malik' and 'Take Off', the project is tentatively titled 'MMMN'.

This film marks a significant reunion between Nayanthara and Mammootty after their 2016 collaboration in 'Puthiya Niyamam'. It also brings together Mammootty and Mohanlal in a rare on-screen partnership, their first in over a decade since 'Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty' in 2013.

The production was announced by Anto Joseph Film Company through an Instagram video, featuring Nayanthara with Mammootty and Narayanan on set. Joining the star-studded lineup are Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. Nayanthara is currently fresh off her Bollywood debut in 'Jawan' and her Netflix documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'.

(With inputs from agencies.)