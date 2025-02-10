Left Menu

Aero India 2025: Strength for Global Peace

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Aero India 2025 on Monday, emphasizing the necessity of robust security for achieving global peace. Addressing the audience, he stated that a weak state of security cannot foster peace and highlighted India's role as a persistent advocate for global stability amidst widespread uncertainties.

Singh noted that security, stability, and peace are interconnected beyond national borders. He commended the participation of international delegates at Aero India as a testament to shared visions of global unity, echoing India's philosophy of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

Aero India, Asia's premier aerospace and defense exhibition, commenced with a theme 'The Runway To A Billion Opportunities'. The event aims to display India's industrial acumen and strengthen international relations by bringing together global government representatives, industry leaders, and defense experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

