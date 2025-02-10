Left Menu

Tom Robbins: The Mischievous Maestro of Literary Mayhem

Tom Robbins, a renowned novelist famous for his whimsical and imaginative storytelling, passed away at the age of 92. Known for works like 'Even Cowgirls Get the Blues,' Robbins captivated readers with his absurdist narratives. His vibrant life mirrored his fiction, full of adventurous exploits and humor.

Updated: 10-02-2025 12:48 IST
Tom Robbins, the celebrated novelist known for his playful and unconventional storytelling, has died at the age of 92. His death was confirmed by Craig Popelars, a close friend and publishing executive. Robbins' imaginative works, such as the "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues" and "Jitterbug Perfume," have left a lasting legacy in the literary world.

A native of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, Robbins charmed readers with his colorful and often bizarre narratives that mirrored his own zestful life. He dabbled in diverse experiences, including hitchhiking across the country, which informed his vivid portrayal of the 1960s. His journey into writing was marked by a distinct ability to blend absurdity with sharp commentary.

Robbins is celebrated for his capacity to blend humor and depth in equal measure, earning accolades such as the Bumbershoot Golden Umbrella Award for Lifetime Achievement. Despite the high praise for his work, Robbins cherished personal testimonies, particularly one from a reader who found laughter, reflection, and wonder in his stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

