Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia Publicly Apologizes for Controversial Comment

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, issued a public apology on Monday for a controversial comment made during his appearance on a show. Acknowledging the comment as a 'lapse in judgment,' Allahbadia stressed that comedy is not his area of expertise.

The influencer faced widespread criticism after making a distasteful comment about parents and sex on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' show. In a video shared across his social media accounts, Allahbadia expressed regret, emphasizing his commitment to using his platform responsibly.

'Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect,'' Allahbadia stated. He added that he asked for the removal of the offensive sections from the episode and promised to improve moving forward. His apology comes amid significant online backlash and trolling.

(With inputs from agencies.)