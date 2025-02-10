India's Literary Passion Shines at Record-breaking New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 witnessed an unprecedented turnout of over two million literary enthusiasts, emphasizing India's burgeoning love for books. The nine-day event, held at Bharat Mandapam from February 1-9, captivated visitors eager to meet authors and discover new literary treasures.

Showcasing more than 2,000 publishers, the fair featured prominent names like Penguin Random House and Harper Collins. This year's theme, 'Republic@75', resonated with readers of all ages, exploring India's cultural heritage and future aspirations. Organizers reported a 20% increase in visitors compared to last year.

Sales surged across various genres, with fiction and works by Indian authors such as Akshat Gupta and Nona Uppal in high demand. The event also hosted international pavilions, including a notable Russian collection, while renowned author Amish lauded the renewed interest in reading within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)