Left Menu

India's Literary Passion Shines at Record-breaking New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 attracted over two million visitors, showcasing India's growing interest in literature. Featuring 2,000 publishers, the event covered diverse genres and celebrated the theme 'Republic@75'. Attendance increased by 20% from last year, with significant sales in fiction and Indian authors' works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:26 IST
India's Literary Passion Shines at Record-breaking New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 witnessed an unprecedented turnout of over two million literary enthusiasts, emphasizing India's burgeoning love for books. The nine-day event, held at Bharat Mandapam from February 1-9, captivated visitors eager to meet authors and discover new literary treasures.

Showcasing more than 2,000 publishers, the fair featured prominent names like Penguin Random House and Harper Collins. This year's theme, 'Republic@75', resonated with readers of all ages, exploring India's cultural heritage and future aspirations. Organizers reported a 20% increase in visitors compared to last year.

Sales surged across various genres, with fiction and works by Indian authors such as Akshat Gupta and Nona Uppal in high demand. The event also hosted international pavilions, including a notable Russian collection, while renowned author Amish lauded the renewed interest in reading within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025