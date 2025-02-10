Left Menu

Diverse Voices Shine in 'My Melbourne': An Anthology Uniting Cultures

Renowned filmmakers Kabir Khan, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali, and Onir present 'My Melbourne', an anthology delving into themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability. With stories in multiple languages, it premiered in Australia and releases in India on March 14, promising a rich cultural narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:38 IST
Filmmakers Kabir Khan, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali and Onir (Image source: film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed filmmakers Kabir Khan, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali, and Onir have teamed up to create the anthology 'My Melbourne'. This bold cinematic venture, which had its premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is slated for an Indian release on March 14, 2024.

The anthology comprises four poignant stories directed by the cinematic quartet—'Nandini' by Onir, 'Setara' by Kabir Khan, 'Emma' by Rima Das, and 'Jules' by Arif Ali, all inspired and guided by Imtiaz Ali. It explores incisive themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability, featuring a rich cast of characters in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Dari, and Auslan, thereby portraying an authentic and diversified narrative.

Describing his involvement, Kabir Khan articulated in a press note that 'My Melbourne' serves as a bridge of stories connecting global audiences, emphasizing resilience and identity through his narrative of 'Setara'. Imtiaz Ali and Onir echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the anthology's role in fostering cultural inclusivity and bringing marginalized voices to the forefront. It stands as a powerful testament to the unifying potential of cinema.

