Reviving Tradition: The Resurgence of Patti Kinar Sarees

A team from NIFT, Mumbai, aims to revive the indigenous 'patti kinar' sarees from Dhapewada village, Maharashtra. These traditional sarees, known for their intricate designs and cultural heritage, face declining demand due to modern textiles. Efforts are underway to train artisans, integrate contemporary designs, and enhance market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:46 IST
A team from the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is working diligently to revive the traditional 'patti kinar' sarees of Dhapewada village in Maharashtra. This initiative aims to preserve the region's rich weaving heritage amidst growing challenges.

Professor Sandeep Kidile from NIFT, Mumbai, highlights the intricacies of these sarees, crafted from single-cotton yarn with motifs achieved through the extra weft technique. Each saree's simple elegance reflects generations of artistry now at risk due to declining demand.

To save this heritage, NIFT plans to train young artisans, incorporate contemporary designs, and leverage digital platforms to broaden market reach. Collaborations with governmental bodies aim to empower local weavers and celebrate this cultural art form, as Kidile asserts its importance in honoring history and supporting community livelihoods.

