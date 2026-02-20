BMW India's Artistic Venture: Empowering Artisans for Sustainable Growth

BMW India Foundation is making significant strides in supporting traditional Indian artisans through innovative programs that aim to preserve and evolve indigenous art forms. These initiatives are designed to improve the livelihoods of artisans by connecting them with contemporary resources and markets.

Launched in 2025, the Foundation's artisan empowerment programme seeks to overcome long-standing challenges faced by these artists, such as limited access to structured skilling and market platforms. Through collaboration with experienced organisations, pathways are created for artisans to strengthen their craft and build resilient income streams.

Notable projects include Project Chitravan and Project Phulkari, which support tribal artisans in central India and Phulkari embroidery artisans in Punjab. These initiatives focus on skill enhancement, the adoption of sustainable practices, and market readiness training, fostering a new era of creative innovation while maintaining traditional authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)