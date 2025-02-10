Left Menu

Epic Tale of 'Donali' Unfolds: A Journey into Chambal's Gritty Past

The period drama 'Donali', featuring Barun Sobti, Parul Gulati, and Divyendu Sharma, explores the intense world of Chambal dacoits in the 1960s. Parul Gulati, playing a fierce dacoit, joins a stellar cast including Chunky Pandey and Sandhya Mridul. The series promises an emotional narrative and is set for release this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:47 IST
Actors Barun Sobti and Parul Gulati (Image source: Instagram @gulati06, @barunsobti_says). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming period drama series 'Donali' is generating buzz with its intriguing narrative set in the 1960s. The series features a stellar cast, including Barun Sobti, Parul Gulati, and Divyendu Sharma, and explores the gritty world of Chambal's dacoits.

Parul Gulati is expected to portray a fierce and layered dacoit, a role she describes as close to the heart of director E Niwas. She expressed excitement about working with actors like Chunky Pandey, Barun Sobti, and Divyendu Sharma, promising an enriching experience.

In parallel, Barun Sobti prepares for the release of 'Kohrra 2' alongside Mona Singh. The show's teaser was recently unveiled, showcasing Sobti's character teaming up with a new boss to solve a gripping murder mystery. The series is anticipated to return to Netflix, building on the success of its first season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

