Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Soars at Aero India 2025

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force stole the stage on the opening day of Aero India 2025, captivating the audience with a stunning aerial display.

Demonstrating their signature formations and precise maneuvers, the team adorned the Bengaluru sky in the vibrant colors of the national flag, creating a moment of national pride.

Under the command of Captain Ajay Dasarathi, the team practices year-round, dedicating months to both training and displaying.

Wing Commander Kuldeep Singh Hooda, a key pilot, revealed plans for even more advanced maneuvers in the coming days, with the display season running from September to March.

The meticulous preparation involved for these aerobatics was highlighted by Surya Kiran 8 pilot, Ankit Vashisth, emphasizing the rigorous six-month training and the pilots' extensive flying experience.

As the five-day exhibition unfolds, aviation enthusiasts can look forward to more exhilarating performances and cutting-edge aerospace technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)