Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Soars at Aero India 2025

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team dazzled spectators with a breathtaking aerial performance at Aero India 2025. Known for their precision and iconic formations, they painted the sky with the national flag colors. The team undergoes rigorous training and executes complex maneuvers, making Aero India a highlight event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:55 IST
  • India

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force stole the stage on the opening day of Aero India 2025, captivating the audience with a stunning aerial display.

Demonstrating their signature formations and precise maneuvers, the team adorned the Bengaluru sky in the vibrant colors of the national flag, creating a moment of national pride.

Under the command of Captain Ajay Dasarathi, the team practices year-round, dedicating months to both training and displaying.

Wing Commander Kuldeep Singh Hooda, a key pilot, revealed plans for even more advanced maneuvers in the coming days, with the display season running from September to March.

The meticulous preparation involved for these aerobatics was highlighted by Surya Kiran 8 pilot, Ankit Vashisth, emphasizing the rigorous six-month training and the pilots' extensive flying experience.

As the five-day exhibition unfolds, aviation enthusiasts can look forward to more exhilarating performances and cutting-edge aerospace technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

