Amazon Brings Convenience to Maha Kumbh Mela with Suvidha Kiosk

Amazon India has unveiled a Suvidha Kiosk at the Maha Kumbh fair in Prayagraj, designed to streamline product pick-up and returns for attendees of the historic pilgrimage.

Located at Kumbh Kutir, the kiosk is more than just a convenience center; it provides resting areas with chairs, water, mobile charging stations, and first aid kits for comfort and necessity.

In a gesture of goodwill, Amazon has collaborated with Maha Kumbh authorities to furnish beds made from Amazon box materials for the lost and found center, supporting those in distress and the general public.

(With inputs from agencies.)