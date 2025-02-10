Amazon Brings Convenience to Maha Kumbh Mela with Suvidha Kiosk
Amazon India has introduced a Suvidha Kiosk at the Maha Kumbh fair in Prayagraj to facilitate pick-up and returns. The kiosk offers a resting area and essentials for attendees. Amazon also collaborates with authorities to provide beds made from Amazon boxes, assisting those in need.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Amazon India has unveiled a Suvidha Kiosk at the Maha Kumbh fair in Prayagraj, designed to streamline product pick-up and returns for attendees of the historic pilgrimage.
Located at Kumbh Kutir, the kiosk is more than just a convenience center; it provides resting areas with chairs, water, mobile charging stations, and first aid kits for comfort and necessity.
In a gesture of goodwill, Amazon has collaborated with Maha Kumbh authorities to furnish beds made from Amazon box materials for the lost and found center, supporting those in distress and the general public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amazon
- Kiosk
- Maha Kumbh
- Prayagraj
- Suvidha
- Attendees
- Pilgrimage
- Convenience
- Collaboration
- Essential
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pilgrimage Turns Sour as Food Poisoning Strikes in Nanded
Amit Shah's Pilgrimage: Maha Kumbh Mela Awaits
New Delhi-Srinagar Rail Link to Transform Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage
Amit Shah's Pilgrimage to Prayagraj: Holy Dips and Spiritual Engagements
Gujarat Launches Volvo Bus Service to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh Pilgrimage