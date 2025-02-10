The Unyielding Devotion: Maha Kumbh's Unprecedented Surge
Lakhs of devotees flock to Kashi and Ayodhya during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, leading to massive traffic congestion. Despite the rush, authorities claim efficient management, though several schools remain closed. Visitors continue to flock to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ayodhya, causing increased logistical challenges.
Lakhs of devotees have descended upon Kashi and Ayodhya after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Throughout this, government data suggests that an average of 1.44 crore people attend the festival each day, seeking spiritual cleansing and divine blessings.
The Uttar Pradesh government assures that traffic jams are absent in Prayagraj despite bustling activity, though Ayodhya and Varanasi's streets remain congested with vehicles and visitors. Meanwhile, various schools in the affected regions have shut down from February 11 to 14 due to the significant influx.
The ongoing spiritual congregations at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ayodhya underscore the logistical challenges faced by local officials. To ensure safety, traffic diversions, CCTV, and deployment of additional staff have been enforced. The influx of pilgrims continues to test the limits of infrastructure in these historical cities during this holy period.
