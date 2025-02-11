Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: A Historic Congregation and Traffic Challenge

Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Police Chief, reports that Mahakumbh 2025 is the largest human congregation ever, resulting in inevitable traffic delays due to massive crowds, not mismanagement. The UP Police are praised for their dedication to maintaining order. Future studies will cite this as a historical management feat.

  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Prashant Kumar addressed concerns over traffic delays during Mahakumbh 2025, stating the issues are not due to mismanagement but are a consequence of the unprecedented number of devotees. The event marks the largest gathering in history, challenging Prayagraj's infrastructure.

Kumar emphasized the enormity of this spiritual gathering and the unique difficulties it presents. With over 40 crore pilgrims having visited the sacred Sangam and millions more arriving daily, the demand has exceeded the city's capacity. Despite these challenges, police efforts to ensure smooth operations are ongoing.

Kumar praised the dedication of the police, highlighting their efforts under CM Adityanath's leadership. He acknowledged criticisms but noted the appreciation from pilgrims for the organization and security provided. Videos show traffic conditions improving, reflecting the police's persistence and historic achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

