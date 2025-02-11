Mahakumbh 2025: A Historic Congregation and Traffic Challenge

Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Prashant Kumar addressed concerns over traffic delays during Mahakumbh 2025, stating the issues are not due to mismanagement but are a consequence of the unprecedented number of devotees. The event marks the largest gathering in history, challenging Prayagraj's infrastructure.

Kumar emphasized the enormity of this spiritual gathering and the unique difficulties it presents. With over 40 crore pilgrims having visited the sacred Sangam and millions more arriving daily, the demand has exceeded the city's capacity. Despite these challenges, police efforts to ensure smooth operations are ongoing.

Kumar praised the dedication of the police, highlighting their efforts under CM Adityanath's leadership. He acknowledged criticisms but noted the appreciation from pilgrims for the organization and security provided. Videos show traffic conditions improving, reflecting the police's persistence and historic achievement.

