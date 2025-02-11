Columbia Knowledge Series: Leading the Charge on Sustainability
The Free Press Journal and Columbia Global Center Mumbai have launched a series of video interviews called Columbia Knowledge Series, featuring experts discussing sustainability. The initiative aims to promote awareness and solutions to climate change through diverse expert insights and collaborative discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Free Press Journal and Columbia Global Center Mumbai have formed a pioneering partnership to launch the Columbia Knowledge Series, a thought-provoking video interview project that explores critical issues of sustainability.
With experts from Columbia University across diverse disciplines, the series delves into multifaceted challenges of climate change, offering insights into both grassroots and technological solutions.
This initiative seeks to foster inclusive and tangible policy changes, emphasizing the importance of integrated strategies for sustainable growth and environmental resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
