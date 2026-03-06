Navigating Human-Animal Conflicts in Arunachal Pradesh: A Call for Integrated Solutions

The state of Arunachal Pradesh is grappling with frequent human-animal conflicts, a challenge emphasized by Environment Minister Wangki Lowang. This crisis arises from shared landscapes where noteworthy biodiversity and forest-dependent livelihoods exist.

Minister Lowang, responding to a resolution in the Assembly, highlighted how development activities disrupt wildlife movements, often resulting in animals straying into human settlements. He underscored the impact of shifting cultivation by tribal communities on wildlife habitats, calling for awareness to mitigate the issue.

Recent tragic incidents underscore the urgency of the matter, including attacks by tigers and elephants leading to human fatalities. The state government is considering measures such as solar electric fencing and legislation to minimize such conflicts, aiming to protect wildlife corridors and human safety.