Jammu & Kashmir's Pension Bill to Double by 2030: Sustainable Solutions Required

The pension expenses of the Jammu and Kashmir government are projected to double from 2020 to 2030, reaching Rs 11,798 crore. The government has ruled out reviving the Old Pension Scheme due to fiscal sustainability concerns, emphasizing that the New Pension Scheme offers a more sustainable framework.

The Jammu and Kashmir government's pension expenditure is forecast to balloon over the next decade, doubling from Rs 5,829 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 11,798 crore by 2030-31, according to recent official statements. With approximately 2.48 lakh retirees, the financial pressure is mounting.

Officials confirmed no plans to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), citing fiscal unsustainability and financial risk. Instead, the New Pension Scheme (NPS), initiated in 2010, offers a sustainable option through effective fund management, particularly important in Jammu and Kashmir's expenditure-heavy, revenue-light economy.

The pension burden is projected to grow until the early 2040s, stabilizing thereafter as OPS-covered retirees exit the system. This stabilization is expected to free up resources for developmental projects, a significant shift from past trends when pension liabilities saw dramatic growth.

