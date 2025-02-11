Left Menu

Suzhal - The Vortex: Mystery Deepens in Season 2

The acclaimed Tamil series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' returns for its second season on Prime Video with leads Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh. Set in a fictional Tamil Nadu village, the season explores a darker crime narrative amid the Ashtakaali festival, captivating a global audience with its rich storytelling.

  • Country:
  • India

The popular Tamil series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' is set to make its return on Prime Video for a gripping second season on February 28. The award-winning narrative, written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, is set against the vibrant backdrop of the fictional Kaalipattanam village during the annual Ashtakaali festival.

Returning leads, Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh, are joined by directors Bramma and Sarjun KM to further explore the series' absorbing crime story. The new season promises unexpected twists as it picks up with protagonist Nandini facing an uncertain future in prison and Sakkarai unraveling a village's dark history, overshadowed by a shocking murder.

Emphasizing local storytelling's global reach, series producers and creators Pushkar and Gayatri continue their collaboration with Prime Video. Their work highlights the compelling narratives and cultural nuances that the streaming platform offers to an international audience, enhancing the series' expanding success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

