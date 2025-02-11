Suzhal - The Vortex: Mystery Deepens in Season 2

The popular Tamil series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' is set to make its return on Prime Video for a gripping second season on February 28. The award-winning narrative, written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, is set against the vibrant backdrop of the fictional Kaalipattanam village during the annual Ashtakaali festival.

Returning leads, Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh, are joined by directors Bramma and Sarjun KM to further explore the series' absorbing crime story. The new season promises unexpected twists as it picks up with protagonist Nandini facing an uncertain future in prison and Sakkarai unraveling a village's dark history, overshadowed by a shocking murder.

Emphasizing local storytelling's global reach, series producers and creators Pushkar and Gayatri continue their collaboration with Prime Video. Their work highlights the compelling narratives and cultural nuances that the streaming platform offers to an international audience, enhancing the series' expanding success.

(With inputs from agencies.)