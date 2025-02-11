Ayushmann Khurrana Champions Online Safety for Kids with UNICEF India

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has joined forces with UNICEF India to address the crucial topic of online safety for children on Safer Internet Day.

Celebrated annually on the second Tuesday of February, Safer Internet Day aims to alert users to potential online risks. Khurrana, UNICEF India’s national ambassador, highlighted the importance of educating children on responsible digital behavior as they increasingly use the internet from a very young age.

During his visit to the NGO PRATYeK, Khurrana participated in educational games with children, focusing on digital safety. In a statement, he emphasized, 'It's vital to equip young internet users with tools for reporting discomfort or threats online, fostering safer internet usage for all.'

