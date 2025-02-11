Left Menu

Ali Fazal Shines in Empowering Drama 'Rule Breakers'

Ali Fazal stars in 'Rule Breakers,' a women-centric film directed by Bill Guttentag set in Afghanistan. Released on March 7, it highlights resilience and education's power. Fazal's character, a techie from LA, supports the film's themes of courage and unity, aligned with International Women's Day.

Ali Fazal Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ali Fazal is set to make waves with his new film 'Rule Breakers,' which marks his next international release. Fazal, known for his roles in 'Death on the Nile' and 'Victoria & Abdul,' proudly takes on a part in this compelling narrative.

The film, directed by the acclaimed two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, is scheduled to debut in North American cinemas on March 7. Strategically timed on the eve of International Women's Day, 'Rule Breakers' delves deep into themes of resilience and defiance, set against the backdrop of Afghanistan.

Renowned for its gripping storyline, the film focuses on a visionary woman who challenges societal norms to educate young girls. Fazal portrays Samir Sinha, a Los Angeles techie, in this film that serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to women's strength worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

