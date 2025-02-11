Ali Fazal Shines in Empowering Drama 'Rule Breakers'

Actor Ali Fazal is set to make waves with his new film 'Rule Breakers,' which marks his next international release. Fazal, known for his roles in 'Death on the Nile' and 'Victoria & Abdul,' proudly takes on a part in this compelling narrative.

The film, directed by the acclaimed two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, is scheduled to debut in North American cinemas on March 7. Strategically timed on the eve of International Women's Day, 'Rule Breakers' delves deep into themes of resilience and defiance, set against the backdrop of Afghanistan.

Renowned for its gripping storyline, the film focuses on a visionary woman who challenges societal norms to educate young girls. Fazal portrays Samir Sinha, a Los Angeles techie, in this film that serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to women's strength worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)