Wim Wenders: A Cinematic Journey Through Music and Memory

German filmmaker Wim Wenders, on an India tour showcasing his films, emphasizes the deep connection between cinema and the arts. He shares his journey from failed artist to filmmaker and the importance of storytelling and locations in his work, along with the impact of digitizing his film collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:27 IST
German filmmaker Wim Wenders, renowned for his profound cinematic storytelling, has expressed that cinema is an essential part of his life, intricately tied to the music he cherishes. In an interactive session, Wenders highlighted how films encapsulate elements like music, literature, and philosophy.

Currently touring India with 18 of his films, Wenders reflected on his journey from a failed attempt at medical school and painting to embracing cinema. The tour aims to introduce his work to audiences across Kolkata, New Delhi, and Pune.

Wenders revealed that 23 of his films have been digitized for future preservation by the Wim Wenders Foundation. He views films not merely as creations but as entities that belong to audiences and truly exist when watched, filled with personal interpretation.

