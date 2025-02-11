Influencer Faces Backlash for Controversial Comments on YouTube Show

A complaint has been lodged at a local police station against social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for allegedly making obscene and vulgar comments during the YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent', hosted by comedian Samay Raina, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav confirmed that no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed yet, but the matter is under investigation. The complaint was submitted by local lawyer Aman Malviya, who stated that Allahbadia and other show participants abused their freedom of expression, demanding legal action and a ban on the show.

The influencer, known as BeerBiceps, faced public ire after his controversial remarks on Raina's program went viral. He later issued an apology, admitting a lapse in judgment, and requested the removal of the contentious segment. Meanwhile, the Guwahati Police have registered a related case against Allahbadia and four others.

(With inputs from agencies.)