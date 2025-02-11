Left Menu

Influencer Faces Backlash for Controversial Comments on YouTube Show

A complaint was lodged against social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for making 'obscene' comments on a YouTube reality show. No FIR has been filed, but the case is under investigation. Allahbadia later apologized. Legal experts demand action against participants for indecency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:14 IST
Influencer Faces Backlash for Controversial Comments on YouTube Show
Ranveer Allahbadia (Photo/Instagram/@ranveerallahbadi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A complaint has been lodged at a local police station against social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for allegedly making obscene and vulgar comments during the YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent', hosted by comedian Samay Raina, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav confirmed that no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed yet, but the matter is under investigation. The complaint was submitted by local lawyer Aman Malviya, who stated that Allahbadia and other show participants abused their freedom of expression, demanding legal action and a ban on the show.

The influencer, known as BeerBiceps, faced public ire after his controversial remarks on Raina's program went viral. He later issued an apology, admitting a lapse in judgment, and requested the removal of the contentious segment. Meanwhile, the Guwahati Police have registered a related case against Allahbadia and four others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025