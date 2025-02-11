Mosul's Resilient Heritage: The Revival of Al-Nuri Mosque

Mosul's iconic Grand al-Nuri Mosque, destroyed in 2017 by Islamic State militants, has been reconstructed, marking an essential milestone for the war-torn city. The mosque, known for its leaning minaret, is a symbol of resilience as Mosul emerges from years of conflict.

The historic mosque, from where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed a caliphate in 2014, was demolished during the final stages of Mosul's liberation. Mahmoud Thannon, a local tailor, recalls the destruction with sorrow, contrasting it with the joy and pride following its restoration.

The reconstruction, a collaborative effort with UNESCO, the EU, and Iraq's antiquity authorities, cost over $115 million. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay highlighted the symbolic significance of the mosque's revival in a celebratory event. The mosque, dating back to 1172, is a testament to Mosul's enduring cultural heritage.

