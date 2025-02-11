Left Menu

Mosul's Resilient Heritage: The Revival of Al-Nuri Mosque

Mosul's Grand al-Nuri Mosque, demolished by Islamic State militants, has been restored, signifying a crucial step in the city's post-war rebuilding efforts. The renovation, funded by UNESCO, the EU, and others, has restored pride to locals like Mahmoud Thannon, who lost sons in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:43 IST
Mosul's Resilient Heritage: The Revival of Al-Nuri Mosque

Mosul's iconic Grand al-Nuri Mosque, destroyed in 2017 by Islamic State militants, has been reconstructed, marking an essential milestone for the war-torn city. The mosque, known for its leaning minaret, is a symbol of resilience as Mosul emerges from years of conflict.

The historic mosque, from where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed a caliphate in 2014, was demolished during the final stages of Mosul's liberation. Mahmoud Thannon, a local tailor, recalls the destruction with sorrow, contrasting it with the joy and pride following its restoration.

The reconstruction, a collaborative effort with UNESCO, the EU, and Iraq's antiquity authorities, cost over $115 million. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay highlighted the symbolic significance of the mosque's revival in a celebratory event. The mosque, dating back to 1172, is a testament to Mosul's enduring cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025