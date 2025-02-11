Ed Sheeran Bats for Shane Warne in Bengaluru's Cricket Spectacle
Ed Sheeran took a break from his concert tour in Bengaluru to play cricket with Rajasthan Royals players, Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande. The friendly match, a tribute to late cricketer Shane Warne, happened ahead of Sheeran's concert in the city.
International music sensation Ed Sheeran swapped his guitar for a cricket bat in Bengaluru, playing a friendly match with Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals' players Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande.
The unexpected game occurred ahead of Sheeran's India tour concert and became a lively social media moment after the Rajasthan Royals shared a video on Instagram.
Sporting a jersey honoring the late Shane Warne, Sheeran delighted both the team's young academy attendees and fans globally with this sporting escapade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
