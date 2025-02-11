Left Menu

A Cinematic Tribute to a Forgotten Hero: Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava'

Vicky Kaushal stars in 'Chhaava', portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, under the direction of Laxman Utekar. Supported by Katrina Kaif, Kaushal recounts the challenges of bringing the intense, lesser-known historical figure to life. The film aims to highlight Sambhaji's significant yet overlooked sacrifices in Indian history.

Vicky Kaushal
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood luminary Vicky Kaushal is set to portray Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the forthcoming film 'Chhaava'. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the movie aims to shed light on the life of the lesser-known Maratha ruler.

With this project, Kaushal once again delves into the realm of historical cinema. The actor, who previously portrayed Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, expressed the importance of staying true to Sambhaji's character. He shared insights into the intense nature of the role and the mental dedication required to depict such a pivotal figure.

'Chhaava', featuring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Kaushal, intends to bring Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifices to the global stage, a legacy often overshadowed by his father, Shivaji Maharaj. Mandanna admired the cultural significance of her role as Maharani Yesubai, highlighting her dedication to mastering the language and dialect specific to the character.

(With inputs from agencies.)

