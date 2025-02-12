Left Menu

Revival of Mosul’s Iconic Al-Nuri Mosque: A Symbol of Resilience

The Grand al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul, Iraq, famous for its leaning minaret, is fully renovated after being destroyed by ISIS in 2017. The restoration, led by UNESCO, marks a pivotal moment in the city's recovery and includes other historical landmarks. Residents express mixed emotions amid the monument's resurrection.

Updated: 12-02-2025 00:03 IST
The Grand al-Nuri Mosque, a storied landmark in Mosul, Iraq, once devastated by Islamic State militants, stands renewed. Known for its historic leaning minaret which fell in 2017, the restoration is seen as a symbol of resilience for Iraq's second city as it seeks revival after years of conflict.

The mosque and minaret's destruction came during the latter phase of a decisive U.S.-backed Iraqi effort that expelled ISIS from Mosul. The battle ravaged the city's historic essence, turning much of it to rubble. The mosque has been reconstructed through UNESCO's project, supported financially by the UAE and other partners.

Local residents, such as tailor Mahmoud Thannon, express profound emotions. For Thannon, the mosque's resurrection brings a feeling of soaring pride amidst personal tragedy. Restorative efforts extend to Christian churches, fostering hope for community revival. UNESCO emphasizes the project's deeper connection to Mosul's cultural identity.

