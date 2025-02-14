Kangana Ranaut Opens 'The Mountain Story' Cafe: A Culinary Tribute in the Himalayas

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has inaugurated her new cafe, 'The Mountain Story,' in Manali on Valentine's Day. The cafe is a project deeply cherished by the actress since her childhood.

Located on the Manali-Naggar road in Prini village, this two-storey establishment offers a taste of Himachali heritage with a modern twist, serving dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients. The menu is a tribute to both the flavors of the region and Ranaut's familial traditions.

Designed by architect Duni Chand, the cafe is constructed in the traditional Kath Kuni architectural style, blending seamlessly with the mountainous surroundings. Offering dishes like Pahadi Thalis and local specialties, 'The Mountain Story' aims to evoke nostalgia and honor the region's rich culinary past.

(With inputs from agencies.)