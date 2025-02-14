Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Opens 'The Mountain Story' Cafe: A Culinary Tribute in the Himalayas

'The Mountain Story,' Kangana Ranaut's new cafe in Manali, offers a unique dining experience rooted in Himachali culture. Situated in Prini village, the cafe showcases local cuisine with ingredients sourced from the region. Built in traditional Kath Kuni style, it provides a cozy atmosphere with a nostalgic feel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manali | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has inaugurated her new cafe, 'The Mountain Story,' in Manali on Valentine's Day. The cafe is a project deeply cherished by the actress since her childhood.

Located on the Manali-Naggar road in Prini village, this two-storey establishment offers a taste of Himachali heritage with a modern twist, serving dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients. The menu is a tribute to both the flavors of the region and Ranaut's familial traditions.

Designed by architect Duni Chand, the cafe is constructed in the traditional Kath Kuni architectural style, blending seamlessly with the mountainous surroundings. Offering dishes like Pahadi Thalis and local specialties, 'The Mountain Story' aims to evoke nostalgia and honor the region's rich culinary past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

