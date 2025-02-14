Tilda Swinton Opts for Berlin Film Festival Attendance Amid Controversy

In a decision that highlights the intersection of cultural engagement and political activism, British actor Tilda Swinton attended the Berlin Film Festival despite calls for a boycott due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Swinton, known for her diverse roles in film, expressed her belief in the power of presence, as she accepted the prestigious honorary Golden Bear award. She emphasized that, amid feelings of powerlessness, the act of appearing at the festival was a personally meaningful gesture.

Additionally, Swinton announced a year-long hiatus from acting, citing a desire to explore new life projects while criticizing political leaders and their policies impacting global stability during her acceptance speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)