Stand-off at Shimla's Historic IIAS: Vehicles Turned Away
Government vehicles, including a police car, were stopped from entering the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS) in Shimla. The incident, occurring due to restricted entry rules, led to a disagreement between police and security personnel. The institute, a historic building from the 1880s, was initially a Viceroy's residence.
In a surprising standoff in Shimla, a historic campus turned away government vehicles, including a police car. The Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, located at the iconic Viceregal Lodge, faced a security drama on Wednesday, sources revealed.
The elegant structure, nestled on Observatory Hill, has a rich history dating back to the 1880s when it served as the residence of Viceroy Lord Dufferin. After Indian independence, it even housed the Indian President during summers before morphing into an academic research hub in 1965.
Insiders say the vehicles were halted due to a protocol restricting access to personnel only. This led to a heated exchange between police and institute security staff. Despite inquiries, the institute's secretary, Mehar Chand Negi, has remained silent on the issue.
