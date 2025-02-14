Left Menu

Stand-off at Shimla's Historic IIAS: Vehicles Turned Away

Government vehicles, including a police car, were stopped from entering the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS) in Shimla. The incident, occurring due to restricted entry rules, led to a disagreement between police and security personnel. The institute, a historic building from the 1880s, was initially a Viceroy's residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:16 IST
Stand-off at Shimla's Historic IIAS: Vehicles Turned Away
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising standoff in Shimla, a historic campus turned away government vehicles, including a police car. The Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, located at the iconic Viceregal Lodge, faced a security drama on Wednesday, sources revealed.

The elegant structure, nestled on Observatory Hill, has a rich history dating back to the 1880s when it served as the residence of Viceroy Lord Dufferin. After Indian independence, it even housed the Indian President during summers before morphing into an academic research hub in 1965.

Insiders say the vehicles were halted due to a protocol restricting access to personnel only. This led to a heated exchange between police and institute security staff. Despite inquiries, the institute's secretary, Mehar Chand Negi, has remained silent on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025