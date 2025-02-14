Left Menu

Bridgerton Unveils Season Four: Benedict's Regency Romance

Season four of 'Bridgerton' will focus on Benedict, the second son of the Bridgerton family, and his romance with servant Sophie Baek. The series delves into the intertwining lives of London's elites and their downstairs staff, introducing fresh dynamics and new relationships.

Updated: 14-02-2025 23:05 IST
Bridgerton Unveils Season Four: Benedict's Regency Romance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fans of the popular Netflix series 'Bridgerton' were treated to a first look at the upcoming fourth season, which will highlight a romantic storyline involving Benedict, the second son of the aristocratic family, and a servant named Sophie Baek.

During the London event, showrunner Jess Brownell, alongside actors Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, unveiled teaser photos and a sneak preview of the evolving relationship between the characters. 'Having spent the past three seasons exploring the world of London's elite, it's finally time to delve into the complexities below stairs,' Brownell remarked.

Based on Julia Quinn's novels, the series shifts its focus each season to a different Bridgerton sibling. The new season will center on Benedict, who finds himself captivated by a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball. This development promises to breathe new life into the show's narrative landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

