Lakkundi Gold Discovery: Modern Mystery with Historical Roots

In Lakkundi, a renowned architectural village, a copper pot of gold ornaments was discovered during house expansion, but archaeologists declare it 'not treasure.' The ASI investigated and found broken items, aligning with historical practices. The gold, found by a student, is now stored for analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:37 IST
In the village of Lakkundi, known for its rich architectural heritage, a startling discovery of gold ornaments during a house expansion project has sparked intrigue. However, experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have stated that the items, though significant, are 'not treasure' in the traditional sense.

Superintending Archaeologist Ramesh Mulimani from the ASI's Dharwad circle assessed the site after the gold was unearthed in a copper pot near a kitchen stove, a typical hiding spot for valuables in historic times. 'In the absence of a treasury, people often concealed their valuables in such areas,' noted Mulimani.

The found items, weighing 470 grams, include necklaces, bangles, and earrings, many of which were broken, complicating age determination without coin evidence. The gold, initially spotted by an eighth-grader, is now secured by the government, pending further evaluation.

