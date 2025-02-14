Balancing Laughter: When Comedy Meets Sensitivity

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun has called on comedians to balance thought-provoking humor with respect, cautioning against mocking individuals. His comments follow controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on comic Samay Raina's now-deleted show, 'India's Got Latent'.

The viral clip of Allahbadia has escalated into a major controversy, with potential legal ramifications for him, Raina, and others involved across multiple states. Arun publicly critiqued reliance on ridicule, particularly regarding personal circumstances, emphasizing the need for more sensitive comedic material.

The minister pointed out past insensitivity in humor regarding baldness and obesity and highlighted a recent instance where a YouTuber mocked disabilities. Arun questioned the essence of comedy that harms, advocating for humor that can provoke thought while maintaining respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)