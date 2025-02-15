Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident at Kovalam Beach

A 75-year-old American tourist drowned at Kovalam Beach. A Russian national's attempt to rescue her led to his injury. Despite rescue efforts, she could not be saved. He is now stable, according to police reports. The incident underscores the challenges faced by tourists in unfamiliar coastal regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:35 IST
A tragic incident occurred at Kovalam beach on Saturday afternoon when a 75-year-old American citizen drowned, local police confirmed. The woman, reportedly on vacation with friends, was swept into deep waters while bathing.

A Russian national, also present at the scene, attempted a brave rescue but sustained injuries and was hospitalized. His condition is now stable, authorities noted.

The woman was retrieved from the water and rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors' efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. This incident highlights the potential dangers tourists may face in unfamiliar environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

