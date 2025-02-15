Tragic Drowning Incident at Kovalam Beach

A tragic incident occurred at Kovalam beach on Saturday afternoon when a 75-year-old American citizen drowned, local police confirmed. The woman, reportedly on vacation with friends, was swept into deep waters while bathing.

A Russian national, also present at the scene, attempted a brave rescue but sustained injuries and was hospitalized. His condition is now stable, authorities noted.

The woman was retrieved from the water and rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors' efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. This incident highlights the potential dangers tourists may face in unfamiliar environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)