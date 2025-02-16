Ed Sheeran Mesmerizes Delhi with Electrifying Performance
Ed Sheeran thrilled fans in Delhi NCR with his engaging performance, marking his final India show on the Mathematics Tour. The British singer, known for hits like 'Perfect' and 'Shape of You,' delighted the crowd with a setlist infused with energy and heartfelt stories, promising to return soon.
British pop icon Ed Sheeran, famously known for 'Perfect' and 'Shape of You,' delivered a captivating concert in Delhi NCR, marking his final performance in India as part of the Mathematics Tour.
The crowd at Leisure Valley Ground was treated to an exhilarating show that included a mix of chart-toppers and lesser-known gems, with Sheeran's unmatched energy and storytelling keeping fans enthralled throughout the night.
Opening with 'Castle on the Hill' and closing with 'Shape of You,' the global superstar promised fans he'd return to explore more of India, sharing heartfelt anecdotes and emphasizing his love for engaging live performances.
