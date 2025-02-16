Unearthing the Mysteries of Kurkihar's Buddhist Legacy

The Patna Circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is on a quest to unveil the secrets of Kurkihar in Bihar's Gaya district. Seeking approval from its headquarters, the ASI aims to excavate the site in hopes of discovering archaeological treasures and tracing the region's cultural sequence.

Historically identified as an ancient city and the site of a Buddhist monastery, Kurkihar has intrigued historians for decades. Notably, Alexander Cunningham, the first director of ASI, documented his early visits to the site in 1861-62 and 1879-80, where he found numerous sculptures and stupas. Alongside Cunningham, other archaeologists such as Markham Kittoe noted the area's significance.

The main mound, standing 25 feet high, holds remnants of a large monastery, with discoveries from the site housed in museums worldwide. Inscriptions found on bronze sculptures point to a rich historical tapestry dating back to the Pala dynasty. The excavation promises to uncover more about this cultural hotspot, popular among visitors from Kanchi and abroad.

