Unveiling 'Tees': The Push to Release a Cinematic Gem

Director Dibakar Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned in his mission to release 'Tees', a Netflix project that has been shelved since its announcement in 2020. The film, which stars Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, and Shashank Arora, spans three generations of an Indian family.

'Tees', originally titled 'Freedom', was screened at the 2024 Dharamshala International Film Festival but has yet to hit mainstream platforms. Banerjee, known for films like 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', expressed that the current industry landscape presents challenges for new writers attempting to establish their unique voices.

Speaking at the 7th Indian Screenwriters Conference, Banerjee emphasized the drive necessary for storytelling, citing a past era when corporates entering the film industry allowed low-budget films to thrive. He highlighted the shift away from creators being central to filmmaking and the industry's current openness to discovering new voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)