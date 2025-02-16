Left Menu

Unveiling 'Tees': The Push to Release a Cinematic Gem

Director Dibakar Banerjee is determined to release his Netflix-project 'Tees', starring Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, and Shashank Arora. Previously titled 'Freedom', it remains unreleased since 2020. Banerjee emphasizes the challenges facing new writers in today's industry during the Indian Screenwriters Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:27 IST
Unveiling 'Tees': The Push to Release a Cinematic Gem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Director Dibakar Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned in his mission to release 'Tees', a Netflix project that has been shelved since its announcement in 2020. The film, which stars Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, and Shashank Arora, spans three generations of an Indian family.

'Tees', originally titled 'Freedom', was screened at the 2024 Dharamshala International Film Festival but has yet to hit mainstream platforms. Banerjee, known for films like 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', expressed that the current industry landscape presents challenges for new writers attempting to establish their unique voices.

Speaking at the 7th Indian Screenwriters Conference, Banerjee emphasized the drive necessary for storytelling, citing a past era when corporates entering the film industry allowed low-budget films to thrive. He highlighted the shift away from creators being central to filmmaking and the industry's current openness to discovering new voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025