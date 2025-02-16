Soaring Thrills: Jharkhand Unveils First Skydiving Festival
Jharkhand Tourism Department launched its inaugural eight-day skydiving festival in Jamshedpur, marking the state's venture into adventure tourism. The event, featuring 55 participants from multiple regions, aims to boost local tourism and concludes on February 23. Activities also include rock climbing and paragliding.
The Jharkhand Tourism Department kicked off its first-ever skydiving festival in Jamshedpur on Sunday, signaling the state's bold entry into the realm of adventure tourism.
Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar inaugurated the eight-day event at Sonari Airport. On the opening day, nine thrill-seekers leaped from 10,000 feet, launching an adrenaline-fueled celebration of aerial acrobatics and parachute landings.
The festival, organized with Skyhigh India, seeks to lure adventure enthusiasts with promises of skydiving, rock climbing, paragliding, and more, bringing a fresh wave of tourists to Jharkhand by February 23. Enthusiasts from diverse regions have already confirmed participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
