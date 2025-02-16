Soaring Thrills: Jharkhand Unveils First Skydiving Festival

The Jharkhand Tourism Department kicked off its first-ever skydiving festival in Jamshedpur on Sunday, signaling the state's bold entry into the realm of adventure tourism.

Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar inaugurated the eight-day event at Sonari Airport. On the opening day, nine thrill-seekers leaped from 10,000 feet, launching an adrenaline-fueled celebration of aerial acrobatics and parachute landings.

The festival, organized with Skyhigh India, seeks to lure adventure enthusiasts with promises of skydiving, rock climbing, paragliding, and more, bringing a fresh wave of tourists to Jharkhand by February 23. Enthusiasts from diverse regions have already confirmed participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)