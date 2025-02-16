Left Menu

Swami Ramdev Meets Rajasthan CM to Boost Ayurveda and Yoga

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev visited Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to discuss Ayurveda development and yoga promotion. They emphasized strengthening yoga's global identity and cultural roots, noting Prime Minister Modi's role in expanding its reach. This highlights yoga's growing significance and the state's efforts in promoting wellness.

Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:36 IST
On Sunday, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev made a courtesy visit to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the official residence, as confirmed by government officials.

During their meeting, they discussed enhancing the Ayurveda medical system in Rajasthan and promoting health through yoga, according to an official statement. Sharma presented ongoing state government initiatives to spread yoga's benefits.

The chief minister stressed that yoga is a vital part of India's ancient cultural heritage, a treasure passed down by our sages. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, yoga has gained international recognition, culminating in the annual celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

