'Emilia Perez' Triumphs Amidst BAFTA Drama

The BAFTAs saw 'Emilia Perez' win in the non-English language film category. Director Jacques Audiard applauded the team's efforts. Zoe Saldana won supporting actress for her role in the film. Despite controversy and competition, 'Emilia Perez' remains a strong contender for the best film award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 01:00 IST
The BAFTA Awards, Britain's premier film honors, celebrated a diverse array of films, with 'Emilia Perez' leading the charge. The Spanish-language film captivated viewers with its unique blend of musical and crime drama elements, securing the win for best non-English language film.

Director Jacques Audiard, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to the entire team and highlighted the collective effort behind the film's success. Zoe Saldana, awarded for Best Supporting Actress, praised her role as a career-defining opportunity, portraying a lawyer aiding a cartel leader's dramatic transformation.

Despite early award circuit buzz, 'Emilia Perez' faced setbacks due to controversies surrounding actress Karla Sofia Gascon. The film eyes the top prize of Best Film, alongside contenders like 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist', both of which have garnered significant attention and accolades in the film community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

